URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a man Tuesday night is wanted on a warrant.
Champaign man Coreyon A. Duncan, 31, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery for the alleged crime, which authorities said happened in the 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive. Duncan is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man more than once outside of a home.
Police found the victim in a yard when they responded before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
According to The News-Gazette, Judge Roger Webber issued a warrant for Duncan's arrest Thursday. The suspect's last known address was in the 1900 block of Meadow Drive.
Bond on the warrant is set at $2 million.
The two charges Duncan faces are Class X felonies. Each carries a sentence of six to 30 years behind bars, and Duncan could face life in prison if he is convicted of the attempted murder count.
Duncan has past convictions on his record for drug possession and sales, theft, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, criminal trespass to land and resisting arrest. The convictions date as far back as 2007.
