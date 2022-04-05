URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Those who have a balance due in Champaign County for violations will be able to pay their balance without any additional fees as part of an Amnesty Week program.
The program, which runs from May 9-20, 2022, allows a person who has a balance due for violations that are classified as criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance or conservation to pay the total amount due minus any late fees or collection fees that have accumulated. According to the Office of the Circuit Clerk, this doesn't apply to fines and costs that are already paid or tax refunds that have been applied against what is due and owing.
Those who want to take part can send an email to cccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us to ask for a quote in their case or cases. The email must include the person's name with their middle initial, along with their address, phone number, email address and their case number or numbers. To find a case number, click here and got to the "View Court Case Information" tab, then fill in the name in the box called "Search by Participant Name."
See the PDF document attached to this story for information about how to make payments.
Those with additional questions about Amnesty Week should call (217)384-3725 or email ccircuitclerk@co.champaign.il.us.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.