CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a Champaign man was shot in the chest and killed.
Champaign Police were called to the 1200 block of Garden Hills Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting.
They found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Police said the victim was walking in the street with another unidentified man when that man opened fire, hititing the victim.
The unknown person took off running. Police searched the area and are looking for witnesses or any potential video footage from the area.
During the canvass, multiple shell casings were located, and damage was reported to two houses.
No arrests have been made.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
