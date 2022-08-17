(WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted to raping a woman at knifepoint.
Robert Perry, 31, will have to serve at least 25 and a half years after he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault Monday.
The News Gazette reports Perry admitted he raped a woman at knifepoint on Jan. 26, 2021. He did not know the woman, but she lived in the same apartment complex where he was staying in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign.
The victim told police she had been in bed with her toddler son when she heard someone inside and called a friend. A man wearing a mask came in with a knife and took the phone from her.
He sexually assaulted her and then ordered her to shower. The victim went into the bathroom, turned the water on, but did not get in so she could preserve evidence.
The state said DNA tested by the crime lab later matched Perry, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
About a week after that attack, police were called to a domestic at the same apartment complex.
On Feb. 6, 2021, the News Gazette reports Perry got into a fight with an ex-girlfriend. Police said he slapped her in the head, bit her hand, and stole her phone when she tried to call 911.
He was later charged with robbery and domestic battery in that case, and a warrant was issued.
Perry was arrested on June 15, 2021, at Country Brook Apartments after police were called for yet another domestic dispute. They learned the man inside the apartment was Perry and that he was wanted in the earlier rape and robbery cases.
The woman who was the victim that day got out safely, but Perry would not come out. He held an hours long standoff with police that the News Gazette reports included armed SWAT officers, a robot with a camera, and eventually tear gas that forced him out.
As a part of his plea deal where he pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, other counts of sex acts and residential burglary and robbery were dropped.
He had faced 16 to 40 years in prison.
Perry had prior convictions for possession of a firearm by a violent felon and aggravated battery. He will have to register as a sex offender.
He was given credit for 431 days served.
