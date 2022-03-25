A Champaign mother is raising awareness about a simple device that can make a huge difference for parents of disabled children.
Jessica Etheridge has three children, but since having her daughter two years ago- she's had a learning curve.
"I have two older kids that are healthy, but there are these new things that I'm realizing are much more difficult when your kid isn't following the typical path," Etheridge told WAND News.
Her daughter Avolea was born with a rare genetic syndrome that causes her to not be able to sit up on her own. This has made running errands nearly impossible.
"I put her in an ergo carrier, and took her- and that did not work. It was very hard to shop with an ergo carrier. And I tried the stroller situation and tried to push the cart with the stroller and that didn't work," Etheridge explained.
Avolea's physical therapist reccomended she try a Caroline's Cart, soemthing already available in stores like Target and Miejer's in Champaign.
"We're so thankful that there are companies out there that say, hey we see your family and your unique challenges and we want to make it as easy as possible for you to get here," Etheridge said.
But she rain into a road block when she reached out to Costco, asking if they could purchase these carts. Costco does already carry some of these specialty carts at other warehouse locations.
"They said no. And I was so surprised. This is such an easy solution- I thought this is just such an easy solution these carts are actually relatively inexpensive and they're made and used already in other stores," Etheridge explained.
Etheridge met with the general manager for the Champaign location. 50 other parents of disabled children also requested his contact information, to share their support for Costco buying Caroline's Carts. But the manager said they could not help.
"Its something that they can do to make their store more accessible and more inviting so more families could shop together," Etheridge said.
Costco's legal team did respond to Jessica's request in a letter saying the Americans with Disabilities Act does not require them to provide Caroline's Carts, but they do value all disabled customers.
WAND News also reached out to Costco to get more information. A corporate spokeswoman responded saying they have no comment.
