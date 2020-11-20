CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A newly-signed emergency order in Champaign offers financial assistance for sanitary and stormwater utility bills during the pandemic.
Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen signed Emergncy Order 20-28 Friday. It authorizes the city to be part of a COVID Assistance Plan coordinated by the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District (UCSD). It offers financial help to residents of Champaign who can't pay sanitary or stormwater bills due to hardships caused by COVID-19.
People who may be eligible to have some of their past due amount written off their UCSD bill include residents who qualify for assistance under income standards applicable to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission's (RPC) Low-Income Heating Electricity Assistance Plan (LIHEAP) and who have a past due number on their UCSD bill related to the city's Sanitary Sewer and Stormwater Utility Fee.
Officials said the maximum amount that can be written off is either $50 or the amount past due, and whichever of those is lower. The program will end when the Illinois COVID emergency ends.
People can read a full copy of the emergency order here.
