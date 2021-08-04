CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police and Fire Departments are seeking the public's help in investigating a recent string of deliberately set fires that resulted in property damage.
Police say multiple incidents have occurred since July 7th in the late night or early morning hours, typically between 2:00 and 5:00 am.
The following locations and dates mark each fire incident that has occurred:
July 7th, Hessel Park, 1400 Grandview Dr., East side playground
July 9th, Hessel Park, 1400 Grandview Dr., East side under the gazebo
July 13th, Hessel Park, 1400 Grandview Dr., East and North sides of the park
July 13th, Eisner Park, 1301 W Church St., Near the tennis court
July 19th, Zahnd Park, 2502 S. Staley Rd., Near the concession stand
July 23rd, Robeson Meadows West Park, 2865 S. Duncan Rd., Multiple small fires on the West side
July 24th, 2500 Block of Galen drive, Private property involving a boat near Noel Park
July 24th, Turnberry Ridge Park, 910 Cobblefield Rd., Garbage can near the center of the park
August 2nd, Millage Park, 2802 Cherry Creek Rd., Signpost and sign and picnic table on the West side
August 2nd, Robeson Meadows West Park, 2865 S. Duncan Rd., Signpost and sign on the East side
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who has additional information or nearby security footage with information related to the investigation should contact the police at 217-351-4545 or fire officials at 217-403-7200.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
