CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — In an effort to combat a social media trend that's led to stolen cars across the country, the Champaign Police Department will be offering free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners in Champaign as well as other counties.
The locks are available on a first come, first served basis at the Champaign Police Department, 82 E. University Avenue, in Champaign.
Area residents will still need to provide proof of ownership of a Kia vehicle manufactured from 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai vehicle manufactured between 2013 and 2021 to qualify for a free steering wheel lock.
