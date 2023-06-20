Champaign Police offering free steering wheel locks to affected Kia, Hyundai owners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — In an effort to combat a social media trend that's led to stolen cars across the country, the Champaign Police Department will be offering free steering wheel locks to Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners.
The locks will be provided on Saturday, June 24, from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the North First Street visitor parking lot adjacent to the Champaign Police Department, 82 E. University Avenue in Champaign.
“Champaign residents have started seeing thefts related to a social media trend in recent months,” said Chief of Police Timothy T. Tyler. “Champaign Police are working to stop these thefts, and helping our residents to secure their vehicles is a key part of that work.”
The locks will be free and distributed on a first come, first serve basis to Champaign residents who own Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011-2021 and Hyundai vehicles manufactured 2013-2021. These are the years that the vehicles were built without an engine immobilizer.
Owners will need to provide proof of residency in Champaign and current vehicle registration to verify ownership of an affected Hyundai or Kia to receive a free steering wheel lock.
The department said that Champaign has seen a rash of thefts linked to the social media trend. A series of viral videos became popular when they depicted how to quickly enter and steal Kias and Hyundais with limited tools.
In addition to this program, manufacturers are also offering a software patch that renders the vehicles undrivable without a key. Kia and Hyundai owners are encouraged to contact local dealerships and schedule an appointment to receive the software patch as soon as possible.
Champaign Police have made several arrests of juvenile subjects engaged in this social media trend. Parents are encouraged to talk to their teens about the dangers of following destructive internet trends and the consequences of doing so. Individuals found engaging in these activities could face criminal charges.
Champaign residents who have been victimized by this trend are encouraged to immediately report the incident to the police by calling 217-351-4545. To report a theft in-progress, residents are encouraged to contact 9-1-1.
