Champaign police investigating shooting and additional overnight gunfire

Champaign, Ill. (WAND) - Friday at approximately 8:26 p.m. Champaign Police learned that a 32-year-old male victim arrived to a local hospital suffering two gunshot wounds to his leg.
According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue. Additional information suggests the shooting was preceded by a verbal argument. He is expected to be okay.
Later that evening, at approximately 11:34 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 200 block of Burr Oak Court for a report of shots heard. A scene was located, and multiple shell casings were recovered. Officers confirmed property damage to a private residential complex as a result of the gunfire. No injuries have been reported to Champaign Police.
On Oct. 19, 2019, at approximately 1:53 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 600 block of East Bradley Avenue for a report of shots heard. A scene was found, and officers located a private residence which was occupied that was struck multiple times by gunfire. No injuries have been reported to Champaign Police.
At this time, it is unknown if any of these shootings are related. There is currently no available suspect information for any of the incidents and no arrests have been made at this time.
If any resident or business in the nearby area of any of these incidents has exterior surveillance camera systems, please contact the police department.
The investigation continues into all three shootings. WAND will update as more information becomes available.