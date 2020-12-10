CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Chesterbrook Academy preschool once again donated items to the Crisis Nursery in Urbana to help the organization.
"We are a 24/7 emergency childcare center here in Urbana. We serve families in Champaign County who are experiencing some sort of crisis. We're just an island safety for families in the community," Crisis Nursery Safe Children Coordinator Jill Duden said.
The nursery helps children from the age of zero to six. More families in Champaign County are in need of aid.
"There are so many families that have been impacted here locally and just have a need for those most basic items," Duden said.
It's become a yearly tradition for students at Chesterbrook Academy preschool to bring in items like baby wipes, diapers, food and clothes to give to the nursery.
"Every year we focus with our kids helping other kids in the community, so with crisis nursery providing care from that sense, we talk about the importance of helping others and those in need," Chesterbrook Academy Principal Randi Kinsella said.
"Even a little donation can make a big difference and even though you're a young person that doesn't mean you can't impact a young family in a positive way and make a difference locally," Duden said.
The nursery has seen less children during the pandemic, but with all the donated items, the nursery has been able to reach out and help more families in need.
"Well, it really makes so much difference for us to continue to serve those families in a different way and to just offer something to them that is a basic need," Duden said.
People can learn more about the Crisis Nursery on its website.
