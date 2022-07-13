CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department show data that shooting incidents have decreased 51% from around this same time last year.
Numbers from the City of Champaign website show at the end of 2019, there were 100 shootings. At the end of 2020, there were 189. By the end of 2021 that number went to 259 shootings.
"The city as a whole is doing everything we can. We're working with community partners." said Lieutenant Ben Newell.
The Champaign Police Department hopes for these numbers to decrease with help from the community as well. They are urging you to say something if you see or hear anything.
Some citizens like Jonathan Blake have taken matters into their own hands.
Blake started Citizens Against Gun Violence. Being that Blake is a survivor of a drive-by shooting that happened this past November. Blake helped hundreds of residents install Ring doorbells to their houses.
"The community poured about saying we want this and we want that so our objective was to help those individuals get those cameras."
You can find Jonathan Blake at many different locations around Champaign offering free phones to individuals that are in need.
