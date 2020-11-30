DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur had charges upgraded from attempted murder to murder after her death.
Lamar T. Williams, 44, is the suspect in the killing of Mary E. Bond, 69. She was shot inside of a home on Nov. 24 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St.
Bond died from her wound after 2 p.m. Friday at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Williams had charges of attempted murder upgraded to three counts of first-degree murder. He is also charged with one count of being an armed habitual criminal and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Williams is in Macon County custody with bail set at $2 million.
