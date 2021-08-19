CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect charged with drug-induced homicide after a woman's overdose death was recently arrested in Coles County.
Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley told WAND News the suspect, 39-year-old Jason Allen Jennings, is one of multiple people accused of supplying the victim with heroin in a case Charleston police investigated. The woman, who was in her early 20s, died in September of 2020.
Jennings is not the only person charged in the case, Danley said.
Witnesses provided information at a later time after the overdose, leading to Jennings' arrest on Aug. 12, 2021. He was charged with a Class X felony count of drug-induced homicide. Records showed he was released on Aug. 13.
Bail for Jennings had been set at $50,000.
NOTE: WAND News left a message with the Coles County Sheriff's Office requesting a mug shot for Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.