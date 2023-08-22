CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man has been found guilty of first-degree murder.
On June 25, 2021, police responded to the 800 block of Jackson Ave. for a well-being check. They found 26-year-old Joshua A. Fairchild at his residence.
Officers said they executed a search warrant and discovered a woman's body. She was identified as Cheleta Branch.
Fairchild was taken to the Charleston Police Department for further investigation. He was then arrested for murder after probable cause was developed.
On Friday, Aug. 18, a jury found Fairchild guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide.
Sentencing is set for Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.