CHATHAM (WAND) - Police are investigating what they believe to be a "swatting" incident.
"Swatting" is when a false call is made to an emergency service.
The Chatham Police Chief told WAND that the the department received a call just after 12:20 this afternoon.
The caller claimed that a female was shot in a Chatham house. The caller also threatened to harm police if officers approached.
The Chatham Police Chief says a tactical response team go inside the home, and learned the call was false.
“Swatting” is punishable as a Class 4 felony under the disorderly conduct statute.
No arrests have been made yet.