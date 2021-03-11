FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Forsyth is expected to be closed for good.
Darden Restaurants, which owns the Cheddar's brand, told WAND News the restaurant is owned by a franchisee and "is not expected to reopen." Further questions were directed to the franchisee, who the station is working to find the contact information for.
Details are limited at this time as to why this business closed.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen was located at 1340 Hickory Point Drive in Forsyth.
