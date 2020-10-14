CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One of two bicyclists who were hit by a semi in Champaign County has died.
Police are looking for the driver of that semi who they said did not stop after hitting the bicyclists along Illinois Route 150 west of Mahomet Sunday evening.
The bicyclist who was killed was identified as Dr. William K. Schuh. Dr. Schuh was the Chief Medical Information Officer and Medical Director of Information and Analytics the Research Institute at The Carle Foundation.
Dr. Schuh was also a clinical assistant professor at Carle Illinois College of Medicine.
Schuh died Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Carle sent WAND News a statement saying:
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Dr. Bill Schuh, who died following injuries sustained in an accident Sunday. He was an exemplary colleague who, after joining Carle in 1996, went on to serve as Chief Medical Information Officer and Medical Director of Informatics and Analytics and served as a clinical associate professor at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and gratitude for his service.”
Troopers said the three bicyclists were riding on the right (north) side of the road on Illinois Route 150 westbound about half a mile east of County Road 125 East (Spring Lake Road) around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers said a semi that was also going westbound struck two of the cyclists. Dr. Schuh sustained "great bodily harm." The second bicyclist had non-life threatening injuries. The third cyclist was not hit.
Troopers said the semi driver did not stop.
The semi is possibly a white and silver truck tractor with damage to the passenger side of the semi.
Anyone with information is asked to e-mail ISP.Zone05.Media@illinois.gov.
