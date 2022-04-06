ILLINOIS (WAND) - Several lawmakers want the Department of Children and Family Services in Illinois to be audited after recent child abuse deaths.
There have been three child abuse deaths in the state in 2022 as of early April. Each child mentioned by lawmakers was living in central Illinois at the time of their deaths.
The children include Sophia Faye Davis in Mechanicsburg, Zaraz Walker in Bloomington and Navin Jones in Peoria.
Representatives said more could be done to prevent these deaths. In the specific case of Jones, DCFS had reported prior contact with the family.
"Neglect like that can only occur after weeks of mistreatment," said State Rep. Thomas Weber (R). "Weeks of alarm bells raised and weeks of inaction by DCFS. Funding for DCFS has increased from $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2019 to $1.55 billion in fiscal year 2022."
Representatives have also pointed to the DCFS director facing multiple contempt of court charges.
DCFS responded to comments from lawmakers in a Wednesday statement from Bill McCaffrey, the department's director of communications.
“The death, abuse or neglect of any child Illinois is a tragedy, and the Department of Children and Family Services is continuously working to protect vulnerable children and help strengthen families in crisis," McCaffrey said. "While previous administrations and general assemblies hollowed out DCFS, under the current administration the child welfare system in Illinois has received increases in funding every year. We have made significant, measurable progress as a result, including hiring more employees, increasing support for our private partners and addressing some of the longstanding challenges facing the department after years of neglect.”
