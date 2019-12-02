DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police will have body-worn cameras after their purchase was unanimously approved in a city council meeting Monday night.
A cost of $309,220 will pay for the cameras following the 7-0 vote. There will be 118 cameras purchased.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz told WAND the body cameras are good for both citizens and police. For police, the cameras allow for greater capturing of evidence for criminal investigations. For citizens, they allow for greater transparency to the public.
Decatur City Councilman David Horn agreed, saying, "Many municipalities throughout Central Illinois have body cameras, and so it is becoming a standard piece of equipment, and I think that it's going to have benefits to both the public and to the police officers, because it will allow for greater transparency."
Not every officer will get one, but every patrol officer will have one and Decatur police detectives will have access to them on as needed.
Police are expected to be wearing the cameras by June 2020. The money to pay for them came from costs placed in the 2019 and 2020 city budgets.