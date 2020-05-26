CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – The mayor of Charleston has signed an executive order making it easier for bars and restaurants to allow outside dining as the state prepares to enter phase three of the governor’s Re-Open Illinois plan.
According to the executive order all restrictions on outdoor dining be suspended until restaurants and bars can open for indoor table and bar service. The suspension includes lifting restrictions on minimum parking spaces, use of public right of way, and use of public spaces by restaurants and bars for outdoor dining.
If an establishment wishes to offer outdoor table service, it must submit a plan for the use of outdoor spaces to the city and it must coordinate efforts with the Coles County Health Department.
Businesses that already provide outdoor dining do not have additional guidance from the county or city, but must follow state guidance.
