DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Individuals who have previously received financial assistance can now re-apply for additional grants in Danville.
The City of Danville Grants and Planning Division is giving individuals the opportunity to apply for second-round grant applications to alleviate any financial hardships brought upon by COVID-19.
The grant money will assist those experiencing financial setbacks brought upon by COVID, like falling behind on rental or mortgage payments.
All applicants must be able to meet the following qualifications:
- Proof of loss of income due to COVID-19
- Low to moderate household income, per HUD regulations
- NOT residing in HUD-assisted living
Payments will be made directly to the landlord or mortgagee and provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Small Business Assistance grants are also available to help with operating expenses and salaries.
Businesses can be eligible for $2,000 (Sole Proprietor) or $10,000 (under 50 employees).
