CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate escaped Clark County custody Friday, authorities said.
It happened after 2 p.m. during routine outdoor inmate movement, a Facebook post from the Clark County Sheriff's Office said. Staff secured all other inmates and began lockdown procedures.
State and area law enforcement agencies responded with all available resources and a search for the person, identified as 33-year-old Daniel E. Carlisle, began. Additional personnel was placed at key areas, including the medical center and Marshall Pool, where people were congregated. Those agencies used emergency safety protocols.
Carlisle is described as 6-foot-3 in height with a weight of 152 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, right arm and right hand, along with possible others, authorities said.
The suspect has a criminal history involving domestic violence and motor vehicle thefts. He is serving time for felony traffic offenses.
Authorities issued additional warrants for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.