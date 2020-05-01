URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Clark-Lindsey said they are still holding at only one confirmed case of COVID-19 at their Meadowbrook Health Center.
Since reporting their first case all of the residents at Meadowbrook Health Center and their Green House Homes have been tested. All of the results came back negative. All employees who have been tested have also come back negative.
The resident was being treated at a local hospital. They tested positive on April 27.
"Our hearts go out to our friend who is hospitalized with COVID-19 with our wishes for a full recovery. The health and wellbeing of all residents and employees is our top priority," said Deb Reardanz, President and CEO. " Clark-Lindsey has taken proactive, decisive action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19."
