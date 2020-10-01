DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur has teamed with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to allow commercial fish removal in Lake Decatur starting Thursday.
From Oct. 1, 2020 through April 20, 2021, commercial fish removal will be allowed.
Last month, IDNR conducted a random drawing for a commercial fish permit for Lake Decatur to harvest Buffalo and Common Carp.
Four species of Asian Carp can also be harvested if they are found. No Asian Carp have been found in Lake Decatur so far.
The permit was awarded to Lance Gregerson, a commercial fisherman from Browning, Illinois.
Commercial fishing will only be allowed with nets from Rea's Bridge Road to the U.S. Business Route 51 Bridge on weekdays from sunrise to sunset.
City of Decatur Water Production Manager Keith Alexander said, "The harvesting of Buffalo and Common Carp can be viewed as a renewable source of human or pet food and enhance sport fishing opportunities in Lake Decatur."
