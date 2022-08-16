DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After the recent shooting death of a Decatur father of 2, the victim's family and people in the community came together for a prayer service.
At City of Praise Church on North Edward Street the community came together to support the McClelland Family. Antwane McClelland Sr. has had 2 of his sons die at the hand of a gun. On Sunday, his son Aarion McClelland was shot and killed on W. Wood Street. Just 13 months ago his son Antwane Jr. died in a shooting on East Leafland.
"2 sons in 13 months... what else can you say," said Antwane McClelland.
The prayer service, organized by family was in response to recent violence. Over the weekend, 2 people were shot, one of those deadly.
"Prayer changes things, prayer is the key and that's what we need," said Todd McClelland, lead pastor at City of Praise.
A family friend of the McClelland family started a GoFundMe for the children of the 2 young brothers who lost their life due to gun violence. The sons leave behind 6 kids.
"I grew up without a father, so I know these kids needs this. They need to the community to step up and help," said Early West, friend who created GoFundMe for the family.
