DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police.
Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot.
When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said they’ve interviewed witnessed, but the investigation is open and ongoing.
This is a developing story and WAND News will update it as more information is provided.
