CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is back again this year with their annual Community Commitment Grant.
The grant uses endowments from donors to disperse funds to local nonprofit organizations that serve the community.
President and CEO of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois Angie Marker said it's a special grant.
“These are special grants because a lot of local funding agencies provide dollars for operating expenses and for programs and services. We’re one of the only local agencies that provides funding for durable goods,” said Marker.
One recipient of the 2022 grant cycle was the Crisis Nursery in Urbana. The grant helped the organization purchase items for a sensory center for kids.
“Our play areas weren’t necessarily the most sensory friendly and so we talked a lot about the needs of our children that we’ve seen coming in a lot more lately," said Safe Children's Program Coordinator, Dana Kelly. "It’s really allowed us to work with the kids on feeling their emotions and kind of being able to describe and differentiate what they are.”
A swing, tent, and kinetic sand are now available for children to play with.
However, the funds don't just end in Champaign County.
“These grants spread far and wide; we serve nine counties, and we’re serving hundreds of thousands of residents of East Central Illinois.” said Marker.
