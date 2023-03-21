MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) — With a little inspiration from a Charleston High School teacher, a Central A&M High School teacher built a clothing room inside the high school.
In an old coach's office off the weight room at Central A&M High School, racks of clothes line the walls.
"I could just cry about how great the community has been with this project," said Tonya Christian, Functional Life Skills Teacher at Central A&M.
Christian told WAND News she got inspiration for the "Raider Room" from a Charleston High School teacher's "Golden Thread". The room is filled with donated clothing items for boys and girls and has personal hygiene items.
"You know some kids don't have basics like clothes and deodorant, so we thought this would be awesome for us to do."
The Functional Life Skills Teacher and her partner, Hallie Scribner, got to work. They posted on social media asking the community to help with donations for the clothing room.
"We couldn't have done this without our communities pitching in," said Christian. "[Students] can come in and get really nice clothes and it doesn't cost anything."
In addition to helping students, Christian plans to use this clothing room as a classroom for her Functional Life Skills students. She believes it will teach her students life skills and prepare them for work programs in the future.
The "Raider Room" will open at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Anyone interested in donating can drop off clothes at Central A&M High School. Christian said she is looking for young/trendy clothes for her students.
In the future, they will look for dress pants and suits for homecoming and prom.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.