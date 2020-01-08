MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A community stepped up to welcome home 9-year-old Rogan Donoho as he traveled more than a hundred miles back home from surgery in St. Louis.
Donoho had shunt surgery and when he arrived home the Mt. Zion Fire Department and the community were all waiting to show their support.
Donoho was diagnosed with Gliobastoma. It is a rare form of aggressive brain cancer. Health experts say there are less than 200,000 cases per year.
Jason Tucker described his step-son as perfect. He said Donoho has faith in God.
"He's the sweetest kid you'll ever meet," Tucker said. "Everyone's throwing around the 'Rogan Strong' thing, but it's true. Not complained once."
Tucker said it is his step-son's strength, that motivates his family to fight the disease with him. He said Donoho does not stop smiling, despite what he's going through.
"He's lovable, there's nobody who doesn't love Rogan," Tucker said.
A GoFundMe page is set up for Donoho and it has raised nearly $20,000. The goal is to raise $100,000