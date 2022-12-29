DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - A concerned citizen contacted the Macon County Sheriff's Department last week after spotting several dogs outside in below-freezing temperatures.
"I noticed one dog out of the doghouse. Stumbling, staggering, kind of wobbling back and forth. I pulled into a neighbor's driveway, and I called the sheriff's office," said the citizen.
Minutes later, several deputies responded to the property where they found one dog facing life-threatening injuries and four additional dogs in need. The injured dog was euthanized shortly after.
"When our deputies arrived, they found initially just the one dog unfortunately was near death. It was falling over, very lethargic. While speaking with the homeowners, they located four more dogs," said Sgt. Scott Flannery with the Macon County Sheriff's Department.
The citizen stayed nearby until deputies arrived and saw one of the owners of the dogs.
"When the sheriff's office did arrive, that's when she finally got out of her car. Went over to the dog and rather than provide aid, cover it, anything. She only took the log chain off and hooked a leash on to the lifeless animal, laying on the ground. And she stood there with the leash in her hand like that dog was going to get up and walk away with her," said the citizen.
According to the Sheriff's Office, it was around 1 degree with a wind chill of -16 at the time of the incident. 42-year-old Mark Miller and 39-year-old Nyssa Richards were both arrested for Animal Cruelty and Neglect.
Officials and the community are urging people to speak up and report when they see animal cruelty.
"You never know what kind of people you're dealing with and obviously someone who would let their own dog die in their yard, don't care about your safety or well-being," said the citizen. "So, call for help."
Miller and Richards have a court date set for March 14th, 2023.
