DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after officials said dogs were left out in the extreme cold, causing the death of one.
Mark Miller, Jr., 42, and Nyssa Richards, 39, are charged with animal cruelty and neglect.
Deputies responded to an address in the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd. on Dec. 23 after a concerned citizen called to say several animals at the property were suffering from extreme cold.
Deputies said the animals did not have protection from the cold. The base temperature was 1 degree with a wind chill of negative 16.
An American Bulldog was found near death. It ultimately had to be euthanized at the University of Illinois Veterinary Clinic in Urbana.
Four other dogs were rescued by the Macon County Animal Control.
Miller and Richards were given notices to appear for a court date of March 14, 2023.
Illinois law requires pet owners to provide sufficient food, water, and shelter suitable to sustain outside temperatures and weather conditions.
Animal cruelty is a Class A misdemeanor.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.