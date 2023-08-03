PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) — During the August recess, Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL-02) took time on Thursday to tour various rural areas throughout her district.
Her first stop on the tour was Cow Creek Farm in Paxton.
The 500 acre organic farm in rural Paxton has been in the Glazik family for generations.
"Our roots go down really, really deep in Paxton. My uncle actually has lock box 1 at the bank in town," said Will Glazik, fifth generation farmer.
When visitors come to the farm, they will see the usual farm equipment and livestock. But, Glazik and his siblings wanted to do more with the farm instead of the typical corn and soybean production. So, they brainstormed and found a way to use crops to produce their own spirits.
"When we came into the farm we were trying to figure out a ways to build a long lasting generational operation on top of the farm."
The Glazik siblings created Silver Tree Beers & Spirits.
They utilize grains they grow on the farm to make a product, like vodka, and then the spent grains at the distillery will be used as feed for the livestock on the farm.
"We are trying to create a full cycle."
Cow Creek Farm uses USDA Programs to helps support various components of the farm. Glazik said one of those is the CPR Program, which they use funding for wildflower plots. Another program helped fund fence and water lines throughout the property.
Congresswoman Kelly visited Cow Creek Farm, Gibson Area Hospital and Health System, Slagel Farm in Fairbury and O'Conner's Farm in Kankakee. She told WAND News there are 2,000 farms in her district, so she wants to make a effort to visit those farms.
"I want to hear from farmers about what is going and and what their needs are."
