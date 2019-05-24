URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Many people enjoy the great outdoors during Memorial Day weekend.
The University of Illinois’ College of Veterinary Medicine and the Illinois Natural History Survey are collecting ticks through the I-TICK Program.
It may make skin crawl to think about it, but many people pick ticks up while camping or outdoors. The I-TICK program asks people to turn in ticks they find on their bodies instead of throwing them away.
Last year, the program says it collected 900 ticks from 70 volunteers in 28 Illinois counties.
Data from I-TICK helps researchers see where certain types of ticks are found in the state and where they're most common. That information will be used to influence public health policy in the state.
Anyone interested in the I-TICK Program is asked to take the first step of finding the "hub" closest to them. To do so, contact I-TICK coordinator Peg Gronemeyer by email at mag6@illinois.edu.