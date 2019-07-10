MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Demolition on the Mt. Pulaski High School building has begun.
Plans to tear down the building built in 1912 started at the beginning of July and could last until Aug. 15. Items from the classrooms were moved from the building to six portable classrooms.
Construction plans will kick off this fall and are expected to be completed by December 2020.
Money for the construction will come from a $10 million referendum passed in November 2018
For more information on construction plans, click here.