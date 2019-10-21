(WAND) – New research from the Mayo Clinic suggests consuming high quantities of dairy products could increase the risk of prostate cancer.
Researchers reviewed a total of 47 studies, involving more than a million people. Those who consumed diary products the most had a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.
There was no association between eating other animal-based foods, such as red and white meats and fish to an increased risk of prostate cancer.
Those who followed a plant-base diet had a lower rate of developing the disease.
Experts say more research is needed to understand the strength of the associations.
For more information, click here.