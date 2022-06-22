SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After two years of consumer research and planning, the State of Illinois officially announced Asian Carp is being renamed "Copi."
The new name and brand are designed to address public misconceptions about the fish that is overrunning Midwest waterways. Chefs say the fish is top-feeding and has a mild, clean taste.
They said Copi has heart-healthy omega-3s and very low levels of mercury.
Increased consumption will help to stop them from decimating other fish populations in the Great Lakes and restore an ecological balance to waterways down-stream.
“Enjoying Copi in a restaurant or at home is one of the easiest things people can do to help protect our waterways and Lake Michigan,” said John Goss, former White House invasive carp adviser. “As home to the largest continuous link between Lake Michigan and the Copi-filled Mississippi River system, Illinois has a unique responsibility in the battle to keep invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. I’m proud of Illinois, its partners and other states for rising to this challenge.”
The new name is a play on “copious."
By one estimate, 20 million to 50 million pounds of Copi could be harvested from the Illinois River alone each year, with hundreds of millions more in waterways from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast.
Changing a fish’s name has been used in the past for other fish. Orange roughy was originally known as slimehead; Chilean sea bass was known as Patagonian toothfish; and peekytoe crab was once known as mud crab.
“Copi is a great name: Short, crisp and easy to say. What diner won’t be intrigued when they read Copi tacos or Copi burgers on a menu?” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan. “It’s a tasty fish that’s easy to work with in the kitchen and it plates beautifully. Every time we’ve offered samples during the Illinois State Fair, people have walked away floored by how delicious it is.”
Twenty-one chefs and retailers have committed to putting Copi on their menus or in their stores, and 14 processors, manufacturers and distributors are making Copi products available.
“Copi is more savory than tilapia, cleaner tasting than catfish, and firmer than cod,” said “Chopped” champion and chef Brian Jupiter,who revealed the new name and will serve Copi at his Ina Mae Tavern in Chicago. “It’s the perfect canvas for creativity – pan fried, steamed, broiled, baked, roasted or grilled. Copi can be ground for burgers, fish cakes, dumplings and tacos.”
Consumers can purchase Copi at the following locations:
• Ina Mae Tavern in Chicago: Copi po’boy.
• Dirk’s Fish & Gourmet Shop in Chicago: Copi Cuban sliders and Copi bolognese.
• Gaijin in Chicago: Smoked Copi dish.
• Herb in Chicago: Copi appetizer.
• Calumet Fisheries in Chicago: Smoked Copi for carryout.
• Kelleher’s Irish Pub in Peoria, Ill.: Copi slider.
• Carter’s Fish Market in Springfield, Ill.: Deep-fried Copi.
• Cash Saver in Camden, Tenn.: Copi strips.
• Tabard Inn in Washington, D.C.: Copi Dim Sum.
• Cristaudo’s in Carbondale, Ill.
• Sushi Grove in Buffalo Grove, Ill.: Copi sushi.
• A. Fusion in Matteson, Ill.: Variety of Copi dishes.
• Lakeway IGA in Paris, Tenn.: Copi strips.
• Schafer Fisheries Market in Fulton, Ill.: Variety of Copi items.
• Watson Lake Inn in Prescott, Ariz.: Custom prepared Copi dishes.
• Kubo Sushi and Sake Lounge in Elgin, Ill.: Copi sushi.
• The Meat Shoppe in Union City, Tenn.: Copi strips.
• The Norwegian in Rockford, Ill.
• Max’s Deli in Highland Park, Ill.: Smoked Copi.
• Trolinger’s in Paris, Tenn.
• Mole Village Restaurant in Chicago: Copi tacos.
Illinois officials will apply to formally change the name with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year.
