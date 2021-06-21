DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are dead after a car crash in Decatur Saturday morning.
At around 10:30 a.m. police responded to the 2900 block of East route 36 in reference to a personal injury accident.
The initial investigation suggests a blue Dodge Charger was stopped in the right eastbound driving lane on the bridge. The driver said he ran out of gas.
Police said a blue Chrysler 200 was then eastbound on Route 36 in the right driving lane approaching the Dodge.
According to officials, the driver of the Chrysler swerved to avoid the Dodge, lost control and crossed into the center median into westbound traffic and hit a Toyota Tundra head on.
The driver of the Chrysler, Luxton Kyle Russell, 30, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene. He succumbed to massive head injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the Toyota, a 61 year old man, was taken to an out of county trauma center, with serious injuries.
The front seat passenger of the Toyota, Christina Lynn Little, 55, of Trilla, IL, suffered massive head trauma as a result of the crash. And was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say both the Russell and Little were not wearing their seat belts.
Members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are investigating the crash.
According to the Macon County Coroner, toxicology samples were drawn from both of the deceased and are waiting routine testing.
