MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the Bloomington man killed in a crash on Route 51 near Maroa Wednesday morning.
Coroner Day has identified the 44-year-old as Edgar J. Bailey.
Bailey was pronounced dead at 7:53 a.m. on August 2, 2023 after a motorcycle vs. semi truck trailer collision at the intersection of Wise Rd and U.S. Route 51.
According to the coroner, Bailey suffered massive generalized head and body trauma.
Illinois State Police troopers said a semi was driving north on US 51 preparing to turn left onto Wise Rd.
Bailey, who was the operator of the motorcycle was driving south at the same time.
Troopers said the semi turned into Bailey, causing him to hit the trailer.
The driver of the semi was not injured and was cited for failure to yield, troopers said.
The Illinois State Police are conducting the crash investigation.
Coroner Day reported routine toxicology samples were taken for testing and an inquest is pending.
At this time no further information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
