PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Scott Barrett, the Edgar County Coroner, has released details on a motorcycle accident that left one man dead.
Josh E. Musser, 48, of Dana, Indiana, was pronounced dead by the coroner on August 22.
911 dispatchers were notified at 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 22 when a caller stated that he worked for IDOT and had stopped his vehicle to pick up a broken telephone box that was lying in a ditch. While walking back to his vehicle, he discovered a deceased man and a motorcycle in the nearby cornfield.
The Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, and the Edgar County Coroner responded to the call on Illinois Highway Route 1, approximately one mile north of 1800th road.
Evidence at the scene shows that the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Musser was traveling north bound on Illinois Highway Route 1. For an unknown reason, the motorcycle crossed the south bound lane and entered the ditch on the west side of the roadway, struck a telephone box and continued into the cornfield where Mr. Musser was ejected from the motorcycle.
Additional investigation revealed that friends and family of Mr. Musser had not seen or heard from him since the evening of Saturday, August 19 and were actively trying to locate him.
It is believed that the accident occurred Saturday evening. Examination of Mr. Musser showed he died immediately of his injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, and the Edgar County Coroner.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.