CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the 34-year-old man, who was shot and killed over the weekend on Springfield Ave. in Champaign.
The Coroner identified the man as Keith J. Marrissette, of Champaign. Marrissette was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. on June 25, at Carle Foundation Hospital located in Urbana.
According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of W. Springfield Avenue at 11:08 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries.
When officers arrived, they found a Marrissette with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Medical aid was rendered with assistance from the Champaign Fire Department.
Police said Marrissette had recently parked his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Shortly after exiting his vehicle, a suspect approached him and fired shots. Marrissette was hit by gunfire and ran to a nearby apartment.
Following the shooting, the person firing the weapon left the area.
No other injuries have been reported in this incident, but damage has been reported to a nearby building.
An autopsy is scheduled for June 26, 2023 at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.
This death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.
Champaign Police ask if anyone has video footage of the shooting to notify the police department.
Anyone who has additional information should call 217-351-454. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
