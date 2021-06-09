PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening on West Arthur Street in Paris.
According to the Edgar County Coroner, several 911 calls started coming in to dispatch at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday regarding a man being shot following an argument with a neighbor. Several callers also stated that the shooter was still on the scene.
Pairs Police responded to the call and, upon arrival, began administering CPR to the victim until medics arrived. Police also immediately took the suspect into custody.
Matthew M. Morgan, 31, of Paris, was transported to Horizon Health, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. CDT Wednesday at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana.
The Edgar County Coroner and the Paris Police Department, and Illinois State Police Zone 5 investigations continue to investigate the incident.
At this time, no other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.