SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the individual who died from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening.
The coroner identified the body of Demarius Burnside, 28, of Peoria, IL.
According to officials, Burnside was pronounced deceased at 9:48 p.m. in the Emergency Room at St. John’s Hospital on November 6.
Police say the shooting happened inside a house in the 1600 block of E. Morgan Avenue on Saturday at about 8:27 p.m.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
At this time, no further information is available.
