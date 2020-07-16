MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa teen killed in a rural Macon County crash was identified Thursday as 16-year-old Savannah Mosley.
According to Macon County Coroner Michael Day, Mosley was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a retaining wall/roadway fixture in the area of South Lincoln Parkway and Elwin Road at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Mosley suffered massive trauma to her torso and lower extremities, Day said, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities have said that two other occupants of the car, including a 17-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger, were airlifted to an out-of-county trauma center. Day said no further information is available on their conditions.
Maroa-Forsyth High School posted on Facebook that Mosley was a student at the school, and had many friends and family in the Maroa community. The school said it is offering counseling services to anyone who needs it.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. An inquest is pending.
