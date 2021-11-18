SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of the student killed during a stabbing at Lanphier High School, Wednesday afternoon.
The coroner identified the student as Pierre V Scott Jr., 18, of Springfield.
According to officials Scott Jr. was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John’s Hospital at 3:04 p.m. yesterday by hospital emergency room staff.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday afternoon with preliminary results to be released as followed.
District officials released an official statment on Wednesday after Scott Jr. and another student were hurt in a stabbing outside of Lanphier High School in Springfield.
A statement from the district said the following:
"At dismissal today, there was an altercation outside of Lanphier High School involving three students, two of which sustained injuries as a result of being assaulted with a knife. At this time we are saddened to share that one of these students has succumbed to their injuries. Out of respect for loved ones, we are not sharing additional details at this time.
"We will provide support at school tomorrow for students and staff. School social workers and psychologists will be onsite.
"Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, students should expect heightened security measures for the remainder of the week.
"Supporting our students and staff is our top priority at this time, and we will provide updates as needed to families.
"Families were notified of the incident via automated call and email message."
Police said a 18-year-old male was the student who died after he was stabbed in the chest. He was transported from the scene to HSHS St. John's Hospital. The other stabbed student is a 16-year-old male, and that victim is expected to recover at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Officers initially said the student who died was 15 years old, but later sent a correction.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Springfield Police had taken down the crime scene tape at the scene of the stabbing, but police were still on scene.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
Anyone with information should contact Springfield police at (217)788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
