MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County Coroner's Jury ruled a Lovington man's cause of death as homicide.
According to Illinois State Police investigators, Michael Peck, 54, of Lovington was found stabbed to death in his kitchen.
>>Police: Man stabbed to death in 'neighborhood dispute'
During the coroner's inquest on Wednesday, jurors heard from Illinois State Police Investigator Chad Carlson. Trooper Carlson told jurors that he was detailed to S. Logan Street in Lovington for a death investigation.
According to ISP, a neighbor called 911 around 3 a.m. and told dispatch he had stabbed his neighbor, Michael Peck.
Investigators found a trail of blood from the neighbor's house to Peck's house. The neighbor told police, Peck had come over to his house during the early morning of Sept. 26 and started throwing things at the house. The neighbor said, they grabbed a knife and went outside to confront Peck.
According to ISP, the two got into a fight and the neighbor stabbed Pack multiple times, before he went back home.
After interviewing other neighbors, investigators found the that Peck and his neighbor had been arguing the day before about a barking dog citation. According to ISP, Peck was upset about the citation and blamed the neighbor.
The autopsy found Peck had been stabbed 8 times.
WAND News spoke with Peck's family after Wednesday's inquest, they said that Michael was a great man and father. He is greatly missed.
"He didn't deserve to die like that way," said Jennifer Peck, Michael's wife. "I would like to see justice brought."
No one has been arrested for Peck's death. WAND News reached out to the Moultrie County State's Attorney. She said the investigation remains ongoing as to the matter and a determination will be made at the conclusion of the investigation.
According to Peck's family, the 54-year-old love to go hunting, fishing and hangout with his family. Jennifer told WAND News, her son is heartbroken by the loss of his father.
"He meant the world to my family. He would drop anything for anyone. There was nothing he would not do for our family, his son or I."
