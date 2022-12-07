MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man.
According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington.
According to Illinois State Police, Nation called 911 around 3 a.m. and told dispatch he had stabbed his neighbor, Michael Peck.
During the investigation, detectives found a trail of blood from the Nation's house to Peck's house. According to ISP, Nation told police, Peck had come over to his house during the early morning of Sept. 26 and started throwing things at the house. Nation then told police, he grabbed a knife and went outside to confront Peck.
According to ISP, the men got into a fight and Nation stabbed Pack multiple times, before he went back home.
After interviewing other neighbors, investigators found the that Peck and Nation had been arguing the day before about a barking dog citation. According to ISP, Peck was upset about the citation and blamed his neighbor.
The autopsy found Peck had been stabbed 8 times.
WAND News spoke with Peck's family who said that Michael was a great man and father and he is greatly missed.
"He didn't deserve to die like that way," said Jennifer Peck, Michael's wife. "I would like to see justice brought."
There will be a benefit planned for the Peck family on April 29, 2023 in Lovington at the East End. Organizers plan to also have a memorial bike run in Michael's name and motorcycle/kids bike show. There is also a plan to start a nonprofit called called Mike Peck Angler & Antler.
Nation is being held at the Moultrie County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.
