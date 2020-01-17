MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The Piatt County Democratic Party Central Committee is calling on County Board Chairman Ray Spencer to resign, following his indictment on four Class 3 felony charges.
Court records show a grand jury indicted him on two counts of official misconduct and two counts of forgery.
The News-Gazette reports, Spencer turned himself into authorities Monday, but has since been released on bail.
Spencer is accused of altering and forwarding an email from Piatt County State's Attorney Dana Rhodes to a member of the media.
The email, forwarded to Journal-Republican Editor Steve Hoffman on Nov. 26, had information from Rhodes about legal advice regarding a pair of public meetings and approval of the county budget and tax levy.
The Piatt County Democratic Chair Sheila Maloney explained her concern about the indictment in a release.
“While Mr. Spencer should be guaranteed a presumption of innocence in his court proceedings, his elected leadership role places him in a position where he is held to a higher standard of accountability and public trust,” Maloney stated. “Unfortunately, that trust has been lost. In order to restore the integrity of our local government, I am calling on Ray Spencer to resign as County Board Chair and as a member of the Piatt County Board.”
Spencer is out on bail. As of Friday morning, his next court appearance has not been set.