DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local couple has been recognized for selflessly giving to a Decatur animal shelter instead of asking for wedding registry gifts.
The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation received a massive pile of donations from the couple. The couple asked for donations from their wedding guests.
The couple's names were not identified in the foundation's Facebook post.
Gifts included food, toys and tools for animals. There appeared to at least be items for dogs and cats.
"How amazing are they?" shelter leaders said in their post.
