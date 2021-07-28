DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Douglas County health officials said a COVID-19 outbreak has been identified.
A total of 10 positive cases were recorded on Wednesday, with most having at least one common factor and more being anticipated, a press release said. There have been 24 COVID-19 cases in Douglas County in the last seven days.
For comparison, health officials said Douglas County had 11 positive cases in all of June.
DCHD personnel plan to do contact tracing with at least 90 people identified as possible close contacts. The public is asked to honestly answer questions to make sure the spread of the virus can be curbed.
Douglas County is offering COVID-19 testing and drive-thru vaccination clinics. Click here for more information.
